Save up to 45% on select LEGO City, DC Super Heroes, Technic and more from $11

- Jan. 30th 2019 9:59 am ET

0

Walmart offers the LEGO City Great Vehicles Heavy Cargo Transport for $23.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to dodge the delivery fee. Normally selling for $30, that scores you a 20% discount and drops the price to right around the best we’ve seen. This 310-piece set includes two minifigures, a tow truck, helicopter and more. Not to mention it’s a fantastic way to expand your brick-built city. Head below for additional LEGO deals starting at $11.

Other notable LEGO deals:

LEGO Heavy Cargo Transport features:

Head to the worksite outside the city limits with the LEGO® City Heavy Cargo Transport, featuring a heavy truck with opening cab, toolbox and bull bars, a detachable extended trailer, plus a helicopter with spinning rotors, opening cockpit and a chain. Includes 2 minifigures: a truck driver and a helicopter pilot

Guides

Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Best LEGO Deals

Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Deals - Architecture, Angry Birds, DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, Ninjago, City, Pirates, Dimensions, Creator and more

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go