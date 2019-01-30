Save up to 45% on select LEGO City, DC Super Heroes, Technic and more from $11

Walmart offers the LEGO City Great Vehicles Heavy Cargo Transport for $23.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to dodge the delivery fee. Normally selling for $30, that scores you a 20% discount and drops the price to right around the best we’ve seen. This 310-piece set includes two minifigures, a tow truck, helicopter and more. Not to mention it’s a fantastic way to expand your brick-built city. Head below for additional LEGO deals starting at $11.
Other notable LEGO deals:
- Technic Hook Loader: $11 (Reg. $15) | Walmart
- Ambulance Helicopter: $12 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
- Technic Dozer Compactor: $12 (Reg. $16) | Walmart
- DC Battle of Atlantis: $14 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
- Technic BASH!: $16 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
- Ninjago Spinjitzu: Oni Titan: $36 (Reg. $50) | Walmart
LEGO Heavy Cargo Transport features:
Head to the worksite outside the city limits with the LEGO® City Heavy Cargo Transport, featuring a heavy truck with opening cab, toolbox and bull bars, a detachable extended trailer, plus a helicopter with spinning rotors, opening cockpit and a chain. Includes 2 minifigures: a truck driver and a helicopter pilot