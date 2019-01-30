Minger’s 48-Foot LED Outdoor String Lights liven up your patio at $23.50 shipped (50% off)

- Jan. 30th 2019 4:06 pm ET

0

MingerDirect (99% positive feedback from 5,200+) via Amazon offers its 48-Foot LED Outdoor String Lights for $23.49 shipped when code 2ZGJEM9T has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 50% discount from the going rate, is one of the first price drops we’ve tracked and the lowest out there. Sure it may still be too cold for outdoor get-togethers, but when spring rolls around these lights are sure to liven up your patio. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Use your savings to bring home iDevices’ HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug at $45.50. Pairing the LED lights with the waterproof smart plug brings Alexa and Siri voice control into the mix.

Minger 48-Foot LED Outdoor String Lights features:

  • The outdoor string lights can create a warm atmosphere and transform your backyard into a beautiful ourdoor bistro where you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the evening with your family. A perfect edison string light for patio, deck, porch, garden, gazebo or pergola lighting when you have a dinner, party or wedding or banquets outside. Suitable for Halloween, Christmas or other holiday celebrations.
  • 48ft heavy-duty flexible rubber strand with 16 LED energy saving light bulb (2 watt each, 30W in total, 1 spare bulb). LED string lights is bright enough and has a longer lifespan than incandescent string lights, which will effectively save you money on your electric bill.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Minger

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go