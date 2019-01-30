Not only is Panasonic’s new HomeHawk FLOOR a strange device, but the debut of said product is also a bit odd. I feel this way because the company is testing the waters through a new Indiegogo campaign. While it is not rare for large companies to test the reception of a new product on a crowdfunding site, it is certainly not a common practice.

The HomeHawk FLOOR’s greatest strength is also its biggest weakness. This is its ability to blend in without making folks feel like they are being watched. While this is a step forward in many ways, it is also a tad creepy.

Features

Assuming that Panasonic’s new lamp-camera hybrid is successfully funded, it will join the company’s other well-reviewed HomeHawk camera products. Like those, HomeHawk FLOOR will support real-time, day-and-night video monitoring from smartphones and tablets.

One of the features that stands out to me is its ability to pre-record what happens in your space. That’s right, HomeHawk FLOOR captures 2-seconds before it detects motion to help eliminate the risk of missing what actually happened. As is the case with many of its smart home camera competitors, FLOOR will also work with the voice assistants offered by Amazon and Google.

Hardware

When it comes to hardware, HomeHawk FLOOR has all the specifications you’d expect. This includes a camera sensor capable of capturing 140-degree footage at 1080p quality and the ability to see during the day and at night. A built-in in speaker and microphone allow 2-way communication while a backup battery ensures that it can continue to record even during power outages.

When it comes to the lamp portion of the device, users will be able to dim, control, and schedule it using a smartphone or voice assistant. Like many other floor lamps, Panasonic’s offers an adjustable height. With size options that include 2, 4, and 6-feet, owners of HomeHawk FLOOR should be able to find the right size for their space.

Pricing & Availability

Since Panasonic has debuted HomeHawk FLOOR through Indiegogo, both the expected backer ship date of May 20 and overall market release a month later is subject to change. The company’s choice to debut the HomeHawk FLOOR on Indiegogo is so it can develop “a wider audience and enlist further feedback before anyone else has access.” Not a bad idea considering it can be viewed as a somewhat controversial product.

Folks looking to back HomeHawk FLOOR can do so for the Early Bird price of $199 since the Super Early Bird cost of $185 has already sold out. As with any crowdfunded project, folks should err on the side of caution. Thankfully Panasonic has been around for a while and has a track record of shipping its products.