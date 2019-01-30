Speaker deals: Polk S10 Bookshelf Pair $110 (Reg. $175), Anker Soundcore Zero $140, more from $39

- Jan. 30th 2019 1:28 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering a pair of Polk Audio Signature Series S10 Bookshelf Speakers for $110 shipped. That’s good for a $64 discount from the going rate at B&H, matches our previous mention and is the best price that we’ve tracked. Polk’s S10 speakers feature a four-inch driver and one-inch Terylene tweeter dome to offer more immersive sound for your home theater. Rated 4.7/5 starsHead below for more speaker discounts starting at $39.

Anker Direct via Amazon is also discounting two of its Bluetooth speakers to new all-time lows. Its Soundcore Motion Q Speaker is $39.09 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That takes 15% off the going rate and is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 115 customers.

Next up is Anker’s Soundcore Model Zero Bluetooth Speaker at $139.99 shipped with the on-page coupon. Taking $60 off the normal price tag, that’s the first discount we’ve seen and just like the MotionQ, a new all-time low. So far it carries a 4/5 star rating.

Polk Signature Series S10 Speakers features:

  • Featuring Dynamic Balance acousticarray, these full-range passive speakers have a 4″ driver and one 1″ Terylene tweeter dome produce a CINEMATIC EXPERIENCE IN THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME
  • Polk’s PATENTED POWER PORT TECHNOLOGY gives deeper bass, smoothens turbulence, minimizes distortion, and gives you rich sound for movies, TV and music
  • The iconic rounded edges and the detailing are conceptualized from the best acoustic guitars, giving these bookshelf speakers a completely thought-through, performance-oriented stylish look

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Polk Audio

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go