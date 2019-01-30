Save on Arlo’s 6-camera Home Security Kit, now $360 (Reg. up to $450)

Today only, Woot offers the Arlo 6-camera Home Security Kit for $359.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee is tacked on. For comparison, it has an original list price of $630 but more regularly sells for around $450 these days. Features include full HD recording, a wire-free design, and night vision support. We love Arlo cameras because they include free 1GB DVR cloud storage, making it an easy way to record the action wherever you are. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Looking to start your home security on a budget? Consider going with the popular Wyze Cam 1080p Wireless Camera for around $25. These cameras also offer free cloud storage but are not rated for outdoor use.

Netgear Arlo Security System: