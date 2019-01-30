Turn a spare hard drive into USB 3.0 storage with this $10.50 shipped adapter (Reg. $15)

- Jan. 30th 2019 9:01 am ET

$15 $10.50
0

Amazon offers the StarTech USB 3.0 to 2.5-inch Hard Drive Adapter Cable for $10.45 shipped. You’ll also find it on sale at Walmart for the same price. That’s good for a 30% discount from the going rate at retailers like StarTech direct and is one of the lowest prices that we’ve seen. Whether you just need to pull data off of a spare hard drive or are looking to expand your system’s storage, this is an affordable and reliable option. I picked one up last fall and it’s been serving me well ever since. Over 5,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

If you’re looking for a more permanent and eloquent way to expand your computer’s storage with a spare hard drive, look no further than Sabrent’s powered USB 3.0 Enclosure. At $22.50, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 10,000 customers. 

StarTech Hard Drive Adapter Cable features:

  • Add drive space to your laptop by connecting to a SATA 2.5″ SATA SSD or HDD using this SATA to USB cable. You can connect to an external drive to: add storage, perform backups, create disk images, implement data recoveries, and transfer content to your laptop. Cable will work ONLY with 2.5″ SATA drives, 3.5″/5.25″ drives are NOT SUPPORTED.
  • The SATA to USB adapter supports USB 3.0 data transfer speeds of 5Gbps. But, you can experience transfer speeds up to 70% faster than conventional USB 3.0, when connected to a computer that also supports UASP.
  • CONNECT FROM ANYWHERE: The hard drive USB adapter is a portable solution that tucks away nicely in a laptop bag with no external power required.
