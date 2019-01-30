Turn a spare hard drive into USB 3.0 storage with this $10.50 shipped adapter (Reg. $15)

Amazon offers the StarTech USB 3.0 to 2.5-inch Hard Drive Adapter Cable for $10.45 shipped. You’ll also find it on sale at Walmart for the same price. That’s good for a 30% discount from the going rate at retailers like StarTech direct and is one of the lowest prices that we’ve seen. Whether you just need to pull data off of a spare hard drive or are looking to expand your system’s storage, this is an affordable and reliable option. I picked one up last fall and it’s been serving me well ever since. Over 5,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

If you’re looking for a more permanent and eloquent way to expand your computer’s storage with a spare hard drive, look no further than Sabrent’s powered USB 3.0 Enclosure. At $22.50, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 10,000 customers.

StarTech Hard Drive Adapter Cable features: