Stay warm in frigid temps w/ these portable 1500W space heaters from $26 shipped

- Jan. 30th 2019 1:21 pm ET

Trustech US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 1500W Portable Ceramic Space Heater for $25.89 shipped when you use code 30OFFBBWS at checkout. Regularly $37, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Right now, those in the Midwest are experiencing frigid temperatures, so a heater like this could provide at least some solace and warmth. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Though the above heater features tip-over protection and oscillation, there’s no timer. Trustech via Amazon also offers a 1500W Portable Ceramic Space Heater with Timer for $27.99 shipped when you use code 30OFF2NXT at checkout (Reg. $40).

If you don’t need oscillation or timers at all, then Lasko has you covered with its 1500W space heater for $20 shipped.

Trustech Portable Space Heater features:

The portable heater has two heat settings, 750W and 1, 500W. This small space heater also features a cooling fan function. You can turn the selection knob to fan only, low or high heat setting to achieve the desired temperature. With this space heater, you can control how warm you are easily.

