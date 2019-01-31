Apple’s previous generation 9.7-inch iPad Pro gets a discount today from $300 (Cert. Refurb)

- Jan. 31st 2019 7:23 am ET

From $300
0

Today only, Woot is offering Apple’s first generation 9.7-inch iPad Pro from $299.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. As a comparison, the entry-level models in today’s sale originally sold for $729. We saw this same deal once before on the first of this month. Going the refurbished route is ideal for someone who doesn’t need the latest technology or a bigger display. It’s still a capable iPad with its Retina display, Touch ID, A9X chip, and 12MP camera. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Put your savings to work today and pick up a third-party smart cover for iPad Pro. This option from JETech costs less than $10 and offers 360-degree coverage to keep your device safe.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro features:

  • 9.7 inch Retina Display, 2048 x 1536 Resolution, Wide Color and True Tone Display
  • Apple iOS 9, A9X chip with 64bit architecture, M9 coprocessor
  • 12 MP iSight Camera, True Tone Flash, Panorama (up to 63MP), Four-Speaker Audio
  • Up to 10 Hours of Battery Life

The 64-bit A9X chip gives iPad Pro the power to easily take on tasks once reserved for workstations and PCs. Not to mention tasks you’d never consider doing on a PC. Despite this barrier-breaking performance, the A9X chip’s efficient architecture enables up to 10 hours of battery life.

From $300

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best iPad Deals

Best iPad Deals

Here you'll find all of the best iPad deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, Amazon, B&H and more. Apple currently offers a number of different sizes, including the 7.9-inch iPad mini 4, 9.7-inch iPad Air 2 and iPad Pro, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Each of the these models cover a variety of needs for students, professionals and more.

woot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp