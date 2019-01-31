Apple’s previous generation 9.7-inch iPad Pro gets a discount today from $300 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering Apple’s first generation 9.7-inch iPad Pro from $299.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. As a comparison, the entry-level models in today’s sale originally sold for $729. We saw this same deal once before on the first of this month. Going the refurbished route is ideal for someone who doesn’t need the latest technology or a bigger display. It’s still a capable iPad with its Retina display, Touch ID, A9X chip, and 12MP camera. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Put your savings to work today and pick up a third-party smart cover for iPad Pro. This option from JETech costs less than $10 and offers 360-degree coverage to keep your device safe.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro features:

9.7 inch Retina Display, 2048 x 1536 Resolution, Wide Color and True Tone Display

Apple iOS 9, A9X chip with 64bit architecture, M9 coprocessor

12 MP iSight Camera, True Tone Flash, Panorama (up to 63MP), Four-Speaker Audio

Up to 10 Hours of Battery Life