Arcade1Up’s Asteroids Cabinet is a must-have addition to your game room: $150 (Reg. $299)

GameStop’s latest promotion is helping gamers get their fill of vintage titles. Right now you can bring home the Arcade1Up Asteroids Arcade Cabinet for $149.99 once added to your cart. Shipping will run you an additional $13, but you can opt for in-store pickup to dodge the delivery fee. That’s good for a $150 discount from the going rate at retailers like Walmart and matches our previous mention. Arcade1Up is perfect for anyone who’s wanted to own their own arcade cabinet and brings all the vintage vibes into a four-foot-tall machine. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Arcade1Up Asteroids Machine features: