The ASUS ROG Strix RX 570 is perfect for budget-focused gaming setups at $120 (Reg. $200+)

- Jan. 31st 2019 5:40 pm ET

Newegg offers the ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 570 4GB Graphics Card and Two Free Games for $119.99 shipped when you use code NEFPBC76 at checkout. Regularly a bloated $240 at Amazon, this is one of the lowest prices that we’ve tracked and is the best available. The RX 570 is a great option when you’re doing a more budget-focused build, and we used a similar setup when we built a low-cost gaming computer. This won’t play all of the latest titles at 1440p ultra, but it’s perfect for 1080p gamers. Rated 4.2/5 stars from hundreds.

Be sure to finish off your setup with some bank-saving deals in Amazon’s Logitech Gold Box sale from $14 shipped. There are mice, keyboards, speakers, and more in this massive sale.

ASUS ROG Strix RX 570 features:

  • 4GB 256-Bit GDDR5
  • Boost Clock 1310 MHz (OC mode)
  • 1300 MHz (Gaming mode)
  • 2 x DVI-D 1 x HDMI 2.0 1 x DisplayPort 1.4
  • 2048 Stream Processors
  • PCI Express 3.0

