Amazon 1-day Logitech Sale from $14: Mac keyboards, mice, gaming headsets, much more

- Jan. 31st 2019 8:21 am ET

from $14
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Logitech PC gaming & productivity gear. There is free shipping across the board here and just about everything carries solid reviews. If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming accessories or just grab a sweet extra keyboard for your Mac, today’s the day. Starting from just $14, you’ll find our top picks from the sale down below including mice, keyboards, headsets and much more.

Top Picks from the Logitech Sale:

Speaking of gaming accessories, we also have CORSAIR’s HS70 SE 7.1-Ch. Headset at $70 shipped (30% off) and Nintendo’s Pro Switch Controller for $56.50 at Amazon (Reg. $70). Hit up our Games/Apps Guide for even more.

Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard for Mac:

  • Solar-powered keyboard: No battery hassles—any light source keeps your keyboard charged for at least three months in total darkness
  • Only 1/3-inch thick: Ultra-thin design adds sleek style to your workspace
  • Familiar Mac layout: All the keys you’re used to, plus a Launchpad hot key, are exactly where you expect them
  • Feel-good typing: Logitech-only concave key cap design for faster, quieter, more comfortable typing. System Requirements – Mac OS X 10.5 or later,USB port,Light source from sunlight and/or indoor lighting
from $14

