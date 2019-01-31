Aukey’s LED lamps are perfect for any decor from $7 shipped at Amazon

- Jan. 31st 2019 6:49 pm ET

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its Rotatable Table Lamp with Extra-Large LED Panel with USB Charging Port for $18 shipped when code 55YD2CAZ is used at checkout. Regularly $40, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This light is perfect for a desk at home, work, or even school as it provides up plenty of customizable light thanks to its extra-large LED panel. Plus, you can change the color temperature depending on your current needs. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Aukey Rotatable Table Lamp features:

  • Multi-Angle Adjustment: Lamp neck, arm, head and LED panel can be adjusted / rotated easily for you to angle the way you desire; memory function to keep the last lighting setting used; ideal lighting for office, desk or bedside
  • Easy Touch-Sensitive Operate: Conveniently turn on / off the lamp; gradually change brightness levels, color temperature (from bright white light to warm yellow light); choose sleep mode, which are all done button-free on the touch-sensitive panel
  • Eye-Care Light: Modern designed desk lamp with extra-large panel that expands the lighting area and generates soft, powerful and non-flickering light
  • Sturdy & Versatile: Strong base that provides a heavy stand, included USB port to charge your phone or other USB devices

