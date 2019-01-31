Cook from anywhere w/ ChefSteps’ Wi-Fi & Bluetooth-equipped Sous Vide: $144 (Reg. $179)

Amazon is offering the ChefSteps Joule Smart Sous Vide for $144 shipped. Also available at Crate & Barrel or Bed, Bath & Beyond. That’s $35 off the typical rate it fetches at Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked there. This compact sous vide packs Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, allowing you to cook from both nearby or anywhere you have service. With ChefSteps’ Visual Doneness feature you’ll be able to see a representation of how your food is cooking. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’ll always be within Bluetooth range of your food, consider Anova’s Sous Vide Nano for $79. This recently-released precision cooker is liked by most with an average rating of 4/5 stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers.

ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide features: