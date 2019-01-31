Fender’s LE Paramount PM-4CE Acoustic Guitar is up to $420 off today: $380 shipped

Adorama is offering the Fender LE Paramount PM-4CE Auditorium Limited Acoustic Guitar for $379.99 shipped. Regularly $800, this is $420 off the going rate, matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. It includes a hardshell case, a humidifier (to keep the wood in good shape between play sessions) and a 2-year warranty from Fender. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
Today’s deal will leave you more than enough cash to grab one of those highly-rated AmazonBasics Folding A-Frame Guitar Stands at just $13 shipped. Not to mention some extra strings.
Fender LE Paramount PM-4CE Acoustic Guitar:
A first for the Paramount Series, the PM-4CE Limited features an Auditorium body shape—narrow hips and oversized lower bout give this instrument a sweet, clear top end and well-defined bass. It also features a single cutaway for improved upper-fret access. The solid Sitka spruce top is incredibly responsive and dynamic to all playing styles, and the solid mahogany back and sides work in concert with the top for a well-balanced, earthy and organic tone.