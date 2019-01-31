Fender’s LE Paramount PM-4CE Acoustic Guitar is up to $420 off today: $380 shipped

Adorama is offering the Fender LE Paramount PM-4CE Auditorium Limited Acoustic Guitar for $379.99 shipped. Regularly $800, this is $420 off the going rate, matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. It includes a hardshell case, a humidifier (to keep the wood in good shape between play sessions) and a 2-year warranty from Fender. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s deal will leave you more than enough cash to grab one of those highly-rated AmazonBasics Folding A-Frame Guitar Stands at just $13 shipped. Not to mention some extra strings.

Fender LE Paramount PM-4CE Acoustic Guitar: