Instant Pot’s DUO Plus 60 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker is down to $80 in today’s Gold Box (Reg. $130)

- Jan. 31st 2019 7:52 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in the last year and the best price we can find. The next best listing is Williams-Sonoma at $120. Along with its large LCD display, this model replaces 9 commonly used kitchen appliances including the pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, sauté, steamer, warmer, sterilizer and more. It also includes a steam rack with handles, recipe booklet, serving spoon, soup spoon and a measuring cup. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

(Update 1/31 11:15am): Best Buy’s Deals of the Day is offering the stainless steel Gourmia 6-Quart Pressure Cooker $39.99 shipped (Reg. $80+). Rated 4+ stars

Now if the brand name, amazing reviews and popularity of the Instant Pots aren’t worth the price tag for you, consider COSORI’s 6-quart option for $60. Otherwise head over to your Home Goods Guide for even more deals on kitchenware, tools and vacuums and more.

