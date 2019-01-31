Apple Clearance has the iPhone SE back in stock for $249 (all colors)

- Jan. 31st 2019 12:15 pm ET

Just last week, Apple brought back the beloved iPhone SE with a lower price tag to boot. After quickly selling out, those wanting to bring home the smaller form-factor were out of luck. Now the iPhone SE in all four colors is back in stock at $249 shipped. That’s $150 less than what it originally sold for and matches the lowest price we’ve seen on the device straight from Apple. Those not won over by the newer, home-buttonless designs will be right at home with iPhone SE’s 4-inch Retina display. Not sure how the device holds up after all this time? We revisited the three-year-old smartphone to see how it fares today.

iPhone SE features:

  • Originally released March 2016
  • Unlocked, SIM-Free, Model A1662
  • 4-inch Retina display with IPS technology
  • A9 chip with embedded M9 motion coprocessor
  • Talk time up to 14 hours
  • LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi
  • 12-megapixel camera
  • 1080p HD video recording
  • Touch ID
  • Siri
  • Apple Pay

