Apple Clearance has the iPhone SE back in stock for $249 (all colors)

Just last week, Apple brought back the beloved iPhone SE with a lower price tag to boot. After quickly selling out, those wanting to bring home the smaller form-factor were out of luck. Now the iPhone SE in all four colors is back in stock at $249 shipped. That’s $150 less than what it originally sold for and matches the lowest price we’ve seen on the device straight from Apple. Those not won over by the newer, home-buttonless designs will be right at home with iPhone SE’s 4-inch Retina display. Not sure how the device holds up after all this time? We revisited the three-year-old smartphone to see how it fares today.
iPhone SE features:
- Originally released March 2016
- Unlocked, SIM-Free, Model A1662
- 4-inch Retina display with IPS technology
- A9 chip with embedded M9 motion coprocessor
- Talk time up to 14 hours
- LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi
- 12-megapixel camera
- 1080p HD video recording
- Touch ID
- Siri
- Apple Pay