Logitech’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Folio Case has a backlit keyboard, more at $104 (Reg. up to $150)

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech Slim Combo Keyboard 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Folio Case for $103.73 shipped. Originally selling for $150, which is what it still fetches at Apple and Logitech direct, we’ve more recently seen it for around $126 at Walmart. That’s good for a $22 discount from the going rate, comes within $4 of our previous mention and is only the third major price drop we’ve seen. Logitech’s Slim Combo Folio wraps your 12.9-inch iPad Pro in a sleek case and features a built-in backlit Smart Connector-enabled keyboard. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 260 customers and you can swing by our announcement coverage for more details.

Logitech Slim Combo 12.9-inch iPad Pro Folio features: