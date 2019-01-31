If you currently use Iris smart home products by Lowe’s, the company recently announced that it will be shuttering the service on March 31, 2019. Iris has been around for several years, but Lowe’s has decided to shut the service down and is providing refunds to eligible customers. If you’re currently using Iris, keep reading for some of our top recommended alternatives for your smart home.

Lowe’s recommends customers switch to Samsung’s SmartThings IoT platform

On the official Iris website, Lowe’s tells customers that it will be shutting down the Iris smart home platform and related services on March 31, 2019. In the notes below, the company states that there is an online redemption process that allows customers who have “eligible, connected Iris devices” to receive a prepaid Visa card to help convert your Iris home into another smart home platform.

One such platform that Lowe’s recommends is Samsung’s SmartThings. Many Iris products are already compatible with SmartThings, meaning that you can still use those items without having to replace them, even going as far as saying that the “SmartThings’ support team is ready to assist you with the migration process.”

If your Iris device is not compatible with SmartThings or another IoT platform, then you’ll likely be eligible for compensation in order to replace that device with a newer, supported model from another company. The online process is the only way you can receive compensation, and in big bold print on the website, Iris says “PLEASE DO NOT BRING YOUR CONNECTED IRIS DEVICES BACK TO A LOWE’S STORE.” You’ll have until March 31, 2019, to request your compensation through the Iris app or a dedicated landing page.

Alternatives smart home products you can use to replace Iris

If you don’t want to invest in Samsung’s SmartThings, there are many other Iris alternatives. TP-Link’s Kasa is one such alternative, which is generally fairly budget-friendly. Belkin’s WeMo is another great alternative for all-in-one systems, and Philips Hue is always great for automating your home’s lighting.

Not sure where to start in building a smart home outside of Iris? We have your back

If you liked Iris because of how unified everything was, moving to another smart home platform might not be the easiest thing. We’ve got you covered, though, as we’ve already done the hard work at showing you the best ways to start your product gathering. From finding the best smart lighting to making the most of your smart home with reliable Wi-Fi, hubs, and more, we have you covered. We’ve even broken down the best smart plugs of 2019 and have your one-stop shop for kickstarting your Z-Wave smart home, which is perfect for staying somewhat platform agnostic going forward.