This 60-in-1 screwdriver set is perfect for your home computer & phone repairs at $11 shipped

- Jan. 31st 2019 2:00 pm ET

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $11.19 shipped when you use code HA7HHROR at checkout. Regularly over $15, this beats our last mention by around $2 and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. If you are the techie in your family (or someone else is), this is a must-have kit. It features just about any screwdriver tip you’d need when fixing laptops, desktops, phones, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,100 happy shoppers.

Never misplace the screws for your projects by using this magnetic parts tray for just $5 as an add-on item at Amazon. It’ll keep all of the tiny bits and pieces you always lose when working on computers in one spot and never let you lose anything.

ORIA 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set features:

  • 1. Multi-Magnetic Hand Tools : 60 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set is Professional hand tools to repair all popular laptops, phones, game consoles, and other electronics.
  • 2. Variety of Specialty Bits : 56 different kind of Screwdriver bits, which made of chrome-vanadium steel are carefully selected by ORIA to meet all your need.
  • 3. Flexible Shaft : A flexible shaft is included, which is great for stereo work as well as other large electronics where the screws are not on the surface.
  • 4. High Quality : The Unique non slip driver in the market is machined from a single piece of aluminum, and cover with the Silica gel, it also with a ball bearing mounted swivel top to make the work more easily.
  • 5. Portable : Professional portable hardware tools with perfect weight & compact design for easy carry.

