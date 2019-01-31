This 60-in-1 screwdriver set is perfect for your home computer & phone repairs at $11 shipped

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $11.19 shipped when you use code HA7HHROR at checkout. Regularly over $15, this beats our last mention by around $2 and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. If you are the techie in your family (or someone else is), this is a must-have kit. It features just about any screwdriver tip you’d need when fixing laptops, desktops, phones, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,100 happy shoppers.
ORIA 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set features:
- 1. Multi-Magnetic Hand Tools : 60 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set is Professional hand tools to repair all popular laptops, phones, game consoles, and other electronics.
- 2. Variety of Specialty Bits : 56 different kind of Screwdriver bits, which made of chrome-vanadium steel are carefully selected by ORIA to meet all your need.
- 3. Flexible Shaft : A flexible shaft is included, which is great for stereo work as well as other large electronics where the screws are not on the surface.
- 4. High Quality : The Unique non slip driver in the market is machined from a single piece of aluminum, and cover with the Silica gel, it also with a ball bearing mounted swivel top to make the work more easily.
- 5. Portable : Professional portable hardware tools with perfect weight & compact design for easy carry.