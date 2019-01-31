Bring home six rolls of heavy duty Scotch shipping tape from $8.50 shipped (Reg. $14)

- Jan. 31st 2019 4:05 pm ET

0

Amazon offers a six-pack of Scotch Heavy Duty Shipping Packaging Tape with dispenser for $10.18 shipped. Opting for Subscribe & Save brings the price down to $8.65. That’s good for an up to 40% discount from the going rate at Staples and is the best we’ve seen. Whether you do a lot of shipping, or want to be ready for an inevitable online order return, at under $1.50 per roll, this is a great deal to ensure you’re always prepared. As a #1 best-seller, over 3,400 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Scotch Heavy Duty Shipping Packaging Tape features:

  • Guaranteed to Stay Sealed. *Proof of purchase required for reimbursement or replacement of tape. Contact: 1-800-3MHELPS
  • Provides excellent holding power for heavy-duty packaging and shipping
  • Strong seal on all box types, including harder-to-stick-to 100% recycled boxes. Seals seams with one strip so boxes stay closed.
  • Strong, durable solvent-free hot melt adhesive seals and protects. Your heavy packages can bear the weight and stay sealed through it all.
  • Release coating makes unwind easy.
  • 3.1 mil thick, Resists slivering, splitting and tearing. You don’t need layers of tape to get the job done – Just one strip – so you save time.
  • Scotch Brand’s strongest clear-to-the-core packaging tape

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Scotch

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go