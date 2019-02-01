Add a Cuisinart Smart Stick Blender to your kitchen arsenal for $30 shipped (Reg. $48)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Smart Stick 2 Speed Hand Blender (Stainless Steel/Black, CSB-79) for $29.98 shipped. Regularly $48, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on Amazon and the lowest we can find. Home Depot is charging $48, for comparison. Along with its 200-watt motor, this hand blender includes blending, whisk and chopper/grinder attachments as well as a 16-ounce mixing/measuring beaker. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% off Amazon reviewers. More details below.

While this is a solid price for the Cuisinart Smart Stick, there are options out there for less. The Hamilton Beach 2-speed option goes for $22 or so and this Betty Crocker Immersion Blender can be yours for $16 Prime shipped.

Cuisinart Smart Stick 2 Speed Hand Blender: