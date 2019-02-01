Add a Cuisinart Smart Stick Blender to your kitchen arsenal for $30 shipped (Reg. $48)

- Feb. 1st 2019 4:03 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $48 $30
0

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Smart Stick 2 Speed Hand Blender (Stainless Steel/Black, CSB-79) for $29.98 shipped. Regularly $48, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on Amazon and the lowest we can find. Home Depot is charging $48, for comparison. Along with its 200-watt motor, this hand blender includes blending, whisk and chopper/grinder attachments as well as a 16-ounce mixing/measuring beaker. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% off Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While this is a solid price for the Cuisinart Smart Stick, there are options out there for less. The Hamilton Beach 2-speed option goes for $22 or so and this Betty Crocker Immersion Blender can be yours for $16 Prime shipped.

Head over to our Home Goods Guide for more deals including desktop calendars, smart gear, safes, air fryers, sleep machines and more.

Cuisinart Smart Stick 2 Speed Hand Blender:

  • Brushed stainless steel housing with embossed Cuisinart logo
  • Includes Power cord, blending, whisk, and chopper/grinder attachment
  • Also includes 16-ounce mixing/measuring beaker
  • Powerful 200-watt motor
  • Push-button control for continuous or pulse action; comfort grip handle
Get this deal
Reg. $48 $30

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Cuisinart

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard