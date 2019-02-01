DSW gives you a fresh look with an extra 20% off boots & booties from Sperry, Cole Haan, more

For two days only, DSW is taking an extra 20% off all boots and booties with code SHOWOFF at checkout. VIP Members receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. (Not a member? It’s free to join.) A standout from this sale is the Sperry Decoy Duck Boots at $56. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $120 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen. This style is a great option for spring showers with its waterproof exterior and foam insole for all-day comfort. These duck boots look great paired with jeans or khakis alike and can be easily dressed up or down.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: