DSW gives you a fresh look with an extra 20% off boots & booties from Sperry, Cole Haan, more

For two days only, DSW is taking an extra 20% off all boots and booties with code SHOWOFF at checkout. VIP Members receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. (Not a member? It’s free to join.) A standout from this sale is the Sperry Decoy Duck Boots at $56. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $120 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen. This style is a great option for spring showers with its waterproof exterior and foam insole for all-day comfort. These duck boots look great paired with jeans or khakis alike and can be easily dressed up or down.
Our top picks for men include:
- Sperry Decoy Duck Boots $56 (Orig. $120)
- Rockport Garett Chukka Boot $88 (Orig. $120)
- Cole Haan Original Grand Chukka $160 (Orig. $300)
- Steve Madden Gabun Boot $80 (Orig. $125)
- Timberland Logan Bay Boots $120 (Orig. $150)
Our top picks for women include:
- UGG Kristin Wedge Boot $120 (Orig. $150)
- Aerosoles Asset Booties $80 (Orig. $100)
- Tommy Hlfiger Trixii Booties $72 (Orig. $109)
- Dolce Vita Tucker Bootie $64 (Orig. $100)
- Steve Madden Aker Bootie $64 (Orig. $99)
ALDO's revamping your footwear during its Boot Flash Sale with 25% off select styles https://t.co/l5aJNOK1lz by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/ObYe8EgcMj
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) January 31, 2019