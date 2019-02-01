Fitbit Charge 3 monitors heart rate + has seven-day battery life at $119 Prime shipped (20% off)

Today only, Woot offers the Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker for $118.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will be charged an additional $6 delivery fee. That’s good for an over 20% discount from the going rate at Amazon and Best Buy, comes within $9 of our previous mention and is the best available. Charge 3 blows out of the gate with seven-day battery life, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, smartphone notifications and more. As a #1 best seller at Amazon, it carries 4.5/5 star rating from nearly 1,800 shoppers.

Mix up your new fitness tracker’s style by using your savings towards some additional bands at Amazon.

