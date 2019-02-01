Grab up to 25% off your next purchase w/ these gift cards: Jiffy Lube, American Eagle, more

We are going to cap the week off with a some notable gift cards from Jiffy Lube, American Eagle, Fanatics, Krispy Kreme and more. We now have up to 25% off with free shipping, both via email and traditionally, courtesy of the official PayPal eBay store, trusted dealer SVMGiftcards and Newegg. Head below for all of today’s deals.

Over at Newegg we are also seeing $50 Jiffy Lube Gift Cards for just $37.50 with free digital delivery. Simply use code NEJLSALE at checkout to redeem the additional discount. Hit the list below for more.

This Week’s Top Gift Card Deals:

Speaking of free credit, new Target REDCard holders can enjoy $25 off $100 purchases still. All the details on that are right here.

GameStop Gift Cards: