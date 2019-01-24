New Target REDCard holders can enjoy $25 off their next $100 purchase

At Target, sign up and be approved for a credit or debit REDCard to receive $25 off a future purchase of $100 or more. This is quite a significant dollar-off discount from the retailer. Your coupon can be used on qualifying items online or in-store through March 24th. Of course, signing up for a REDCard will also avail you of many other regular perks, such as 5% off all purchases, free 2-day shipping sitewide, and early access to Black Friday deals. You have until February 2nd to take advantage of this sign-up offer. Terms and conditions apply, which you can catch after the jump.

Get a coupon for $25 off a $100 qualifying purchase when you are approved for a debit or credit REDcard in stores and at Target.com between 1/20–2/2/2019. The coupon will be mailed to approved cardholders with their REDcard and will be valid through March 24, 2019. Excludes gift cards, prepaid cards, alcohol, milk, select baby products (DockATot, Halo, Owlet, Peg Perego, Philips Avent), select toys (Barbie Dreamhouse, Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic Rex, Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash, Thomas & Friends Super Station), Elf on the Shelf, LEGO, L.O.L. Surprise House, Bose, JBL, Sonos, Apple, Fitbit, Tile, Google Home/Mini/Max, LG OLED TV, Samsung TVs, GoPro, DSLR cameras & lenses, mobile contracts, Nintendo hardware and Switch games, PS4 hardware, Xbox hardware, Red Dead Redemption II video games, Vitamix, Weber, Traeger, Tylenol pain relief, clinic & pharmacy, and Target Optical. To qualify for coupon discount, the total must not include excluded products.