Bring Google’s 4K HDR-equipped Chromecast Ultra to your home theater for $49 ($20 off)

Adorama is currently offering the Google Chromecast Ultra Media Player for $49. Pair it with this item for $1.14 and score free shipping, dodging the usual $5 delivery fee. That’s good for a $20 discount from the retailers like Best Buy, Google and Walmart, is $6 under our previous mention and matches the Black Friday price drop. Chromecast Ultra brings all of your favorite content in 4K HDR to your home theater alongside smart home integration and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,200 customers.

If you’re more of a fan of Amazon’s ecosystem, you can score the Fire TV Stick with 4K for $40 right now.

Google Chromecast Ultra features: