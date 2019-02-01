Set up HomeKit automations w/ Koogeek’s Door & Window Sensor for $22 (30% off)

Homesmart (99% positive lifetime) via Amazon is offering the Koogeek Wireless Door/Window Sensor for $21.89 shipped when coupon code 7O4M5R9P has been applied during checkout. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. I use a sensor like this to automatically trigger my deadbolt each time the door closes. Other examples of what you can do include toggling lights when coming and going, tweaking the thermostat, and so much more. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.
Apple HomeKit offers the easiest interface I’ve used to controlling smart home gear without using voice. When it comes to voice, I prefer Alexa. A big factor is how inexpensive it is has been to add tons of smart home accessories to my space. I recently shared some of the gear I am using with Alexa; have a look to learn more.
Koogeek Wireless Door/Window Sensor features:
- You can check whether the door/window is on or off by using the Koogeek App or Apple Home App. Also, you can monitor multiple sensors at the same time and check whether the windows are closed before going to bed or leaving home.
- Setup an auto trigger on the Apple Home or Koogeek Home App to control other HomeKit compatible accessories. For example, turn on the lights to greet you when you open the door. (Setup trigger on Apple home require an Apple TV (tvOS 10.1), iPad (iOS 10.1 or later), or HomePod as a home hub, on Koogeek Home App do not need a home hub.