Get a solid night’s rest w/ the LectroFan White Noise Machine for $35 shipped (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine for $34.97 shipped. Regularly up to $50 at Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond, this is the current best price we can find and within a couple bucks of our previous mention. The solid-state white noise machine is powered by AC or USB and features “precise” volume control, 20 non-looping fan/white noise sounds and a sleep timer. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 8,000 Amazon customers. More details below.
However, if you don’t mind having your phone running during the night, there are several highly-rated iOS apps out there that offer similar functionality. Calm carries a 4+ star rating from over 237,000 users and the basic version is free.
LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine:
- This FFP edition comes in frustration-free packaging
- Provides ten fan sounds and ten ambient noise variations, including white noise, pink noise and brown noise
- Helps mask disruptive environmental noises so you or your little one can fall asleep with ease
- Safe, solid-state design is powered by AC or USB and dynamically creates unique, non-repeating sounds with no moving parts
- Precise volume control allows you to set the perfect level for your unique environment