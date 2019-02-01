Nest’s Protect Smart Smoke/Monoxide Alarm lets you ditch obnoxious beeping: $100 (Reg. $119)

- Feb. 1st 2019 1:34 pm ET

World’s Best Deals via Rakuten is offering the Nest Protect Smart Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarm (Battery) for $99.99 shipped. That’s around $19 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon, beats our last mention by $1, and is the best price we can find right now. Instead of an obnoxious beeping sound, Nest Protect talks to you and sends an alert to your phone. This means that you would know if something is happening even if you aren’t home. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 5,000 Amazon shoppers.

Can you get by without the Nest’s smarts? If so, grab a First Alert Smoke/Monoxide Alarm for $29 and spend significantly less. When we added a new wall to our home last year, we picked up a few of these to ensure that issues would be caught after the changes in air flow. They were easy to install, and fantastic reviews mean we are confident in their performance.

Nest Protect Smart Smoke/Monoxide Alarm features:

IT’S TIME TO KNOW MORE AND WORRY LESS: The Nest Protect is not like other smoke alarms. You no longer have to spend time worrying about whether or not your smoke detector is still working, or what the blinking lights mean; Nest Protect can tell you everything you need to know! With automatic battery self-check, the Nest Protect helps take the hassle out of dealing with smoke alarms.

