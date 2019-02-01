Nine West offers an extra 30% off sale items to refresh your footwear for spring

- Feb. 1st 2019 10:31 am ET

30% off
0

Nine West is updating your footwear with an extra 30% off sale items for discounts of up to 75% off. Prices are as marked. Orders of $69 or more receive free delivery. The women’s Shelbold Pointy Toe Booties are a stylish and chic option for your everyday wardrobe. You can style these boots with slacks at the office, jeans on the weekends or with dresses for special events. They’re available in an array of color options and their elasticized sides make them easy to put on or take off. Originally, these booties were priced at $119; however, during the sale you can find them for $70.  If you’re looking for a more casual option, the Lamonto Block Heeled Booties are simply stunning and on sale for $70. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from Nine West include:

30% off

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Nine West

Nine West

About the Author