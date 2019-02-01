Patagonia jackets, Mountain Hardwear pullovers & more at up to 60% off, this weekend only

This weekend only, Steep & Cheap is having its Big Brands Event that’s taking up to 60% off Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping charges apply and vary per order. The men’s Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket is currently on sale for $179, which is down from its original rate of $299. This jacket is very on-trend for this season and its down material will help to keep you warm in cool weather. It’s also packable and great to take on all of your winter trips. Even better, it’s available in two color options and rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from the sale.
Our top picks for men include:
- Mountain Hardwear Killswitch Insulated Jacket $94 (Orig. $375)
- Patagonia Houdini Full-Zip Jacket $69 (Orig. $99)
- Marmot Fordham Down Vest $90 (Orig. $200)
- Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket $179 (Orig. $299)
- Patagonia Stretch Nano Storm Jacket $269 (Orig. $449)
Our top picks for women include:
- Mountain Hardwear Nitrous Jacket $169 (Orig. $260)
- Patagonia Organic Cotton Snap Pullover $104 (Orig. $149)
- Patagonia Silent Down Parka $244 (Orig. $349)
- Patagonia Classic Synch Pullover $62 (Orig. $89)
- Mountain Hardwear Kor Jacket $130 (Orig. $200)
