Tile Mate and Slim Tracker combos are on sale for $40, today only (Reg. $60)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the latest Tile Mate and Slim Combos for $39.99 shipped. As a comparison, each model usually sells for around $60. We previously noted these bundles at $45 last month. Tile trackers are perfect for folks that frequently lose their wallets or keys. Includes a built-in battery that is replaceable and is rated for one-year of use at a time. The Combo Pack delivers two sizes, which are perfect for tossing on your keys and going in your backpack. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re not ready to go all-in on Tile, start off with just a single Mate tracker for $24.99. This is an easy way to check out these accessories without investing further into the ecosystem.

Tile Mate features: