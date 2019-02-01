Tile Mate and Slim Tracker combos are on sale for $40, today only (Reg. $60)

- Feb. 1st 2019 8:27 am ET

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the latest Tile Mate and Slim Combos for $39.99 shipped. As a comparison, each model usually sells for around $60. We previously noted these bundles at $45 last month. Tile trackers are perfect for folks that frequently lose their wallets or keys. Includes a built-in battery that is replaceable and is rated for one-year of use at a time. The Combo Pack delivers two sizes, which are perfect for tossing on your keys and going in your backpack. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re not ready to go all-in on Tile, start off with just a single Mate tracker for $24.99. This is an easy way to check out these accessories without investing further into the ecosystem.

Tile Mate features:

  • Ring your things: Use your smartphone to make your Tile Mate ring when it’s nearby but out of sight
  • Find your phone: Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the Tile button on your Tile Mate to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent
  • Activate Community Find: If your Tile Mate is faraway, let other Tile community members help. The Tile app running on their phones can send location updates to your app
