ViewSonic’s 32-inch Frameless 1080 Monitor drops to $169 shipped (Reg. $200), more from $99

Amazon is currently offering the ViewSonic VX3276-MHD 32-inch 1080p Frameless Monitor for $169 shipped. That’s good for a $31 discount from the going rate, matches the previous price drop and is the lowest we’ve seen. ViewSonic’s monitor is headlined by HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA inputs, 1080p monitor and slim bezels. If 4K isn’t a must, this is a great budget-conscious way to increase your screen real estate. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 300 customers. Head below for more.
We also spotted the Samsung SE200 23.6-inch Widescreen 1080p Monitor for $98.99 shipped at Newegg when using code EMCSTVTU2. That’s good for a $61 discount from the going rate at retailers like Staples and is the best we’ve seen. Samsung’s monitor includes both VGA and DVI inputs. Rated 4+ stars.
If you’re looking to get the most out of your savings, consider picking up an HDMI cable. If you’ll be pairing either of today’s discounted monitors with a newer MacBook, then be sure to grab a USB-C to HDMI version.
ViewSonic 32-inch 1080p Frameless Monitor features:
- With ultra-slim frameless design, Full HD (1920x1080p) resolution, and premium IPS panel, this monitors look as good as it performs
- IPS panel ensures stunning views no matter your vantage point , Contrast Ratio – 1200:1
- Flicker-Free technology and Blue Light Filter for all-day comfort
- View Split software boosts productivity by dividing your screen into multiple viewing windows. Download at ViewSonic website
- The VX3276-MHD supports laptops, PCs, and Macs with HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA inputs