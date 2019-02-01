Walmart’s OVERPOWERED 17+ laptop is just that w/ 32GB RAM, 6-core i7, more: $999 (Reg. $1,600)

Walmart offers its OVERPOWERED Gaming Laptop 17+ with 2.2GHz i7/32GB/256GB/2TB for $999 shipped. If you choose to pick it up in store, you can save another $10 making it $989. Regularly over $1,600, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. Walmart’s OVERPOWERED gaming laptop is just that, as it features a 6-core i7, 32GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, making it the ultimate mobile gaming and workstation laptop. Plus, the 144Hz display is ideal for fast-paced titles. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t quite need the power of the above 17-inch behemoth of a laptop, the Acer Aspire E 15 is a great option at $350 shipped from Amazon. You’ll get an i3 processor, 6GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD, so it’s not the best for gaming but you’ll find it perfect for light web browsing, social media, and paying bills.

OVERPOWERED Gaming Laptop 17+ features: