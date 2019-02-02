Arozzi’s Arena Gaming Desk is height-adjustable, offers cable management, more: $250 ($110 off)

- Feb. 2nd 2019 10:54 am ET

Today only, Best Buy is offering the Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk in Pure Black for $249.99 shipped. That’s $110 off what Amazon is charging and a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This 63-inch gaming desk offers enough space for three large monitors. It’s topped with a mouse pad material so you can place peripherals wherever you’d like. Built-in cable management along with a height-adjustable design will allow you to have a flexible and tidy workspace. Rated 4/5 stars.

Take advantage of your new desk’s capabilities with a Dual Monitor Mount for $68. The arms are removable and feature a gas spring construction for easy adjustments. I have a monitor mount like this and the gas springs make my hefty monitor feel light as a feather when I adjust the angle or height.

Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk features:

  • The 160cm/5′ 3 Inches width allows for three large monitors to envelop you in the game environment
  • The 80 cm/2′ 7 ½ Inches depth gives you a huge field of play for your mouse, keyboard or other devices
  • Design of the custom mouse pad which has a microfiber cloth surface which is water-resistant
  • Arena is designed for easy transport since the desk top and frame are divided into three section. Desk top load capacity is 176 pounds
