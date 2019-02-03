Save on Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad at Amazon and Best Buy, deals from $280

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi for $279.99 when the on-page coupon is clipped. Also at Best Buy where you can also jump up to the larger 128GB capacity for $354.99. Free shipping is available for all. You’ll save upwards of $75 off the regular going rate on today’s deals, which is a match of our previous mention.

The latest 9.7-inch iPads from Apple sport a Retina display, Touch ID and an 8MP camera. Up to 10-hours of battery life keep your rocking throughout the day. Apple Pencil support is also now included, which is a great way to put your savings to work from today’s deal.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad features: