Apple HomePod is currently on sale for less than $280 shipped (Reg. $349)

- Feb. 3rd 2019 7:22 am ET

Feature
Best Buy offers Apple HomePod for $279.99 shipped. For comparison, it regularly sells for $349 and today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in 2019. It currently retails for full price all other authorized sellers. Apple HomePod delivers Siri control, AirPlay 2, HomeKit compatibility and much more in a sleek package. Perfect for introducing voice command features to your Apple-friendly smart home. In our recent re-review we discussed how it’s found a nice home within Apple’s lineup.

Apple HomePod features:

  • Apple-Designed Woofer
  • Array of Seven Beamforming Tweeters
  • Six-Microphone Array for Far-Field Voice
  • Siri-Enabled Intelligent Assistant
  • Apple A8 Chip
  • Automatic Room-Sensing Technology
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 5.0
  • Touch Surface
  • Apple Music | iTunes | AirPlay
