Today’s Amazon Gold Box includes laundry detergent & fabric softener from only $4

- Feb. 4th 2019 8:50 am ET

0

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off select laundry essentials. Prices start at around $4. Score free shipping with Prime or in orders over $25. However, if you opt for Subscribe & Save, you’ll bag free shipping plus an extra 5% off. Notable is the Method Laundry Detergent Free + Clear 42-Count Bag 2-Pack for $18.51 shipped when choosing Subscribe & Save. That works out to around $9.25 per bag; Target currently charges $13 for each individual pack. This is the best deal we can find online. Method detergent features a hypoallergenic formula so it’s safe enough for sensitive skin. Note: Cancel Subscribe & Save once your order ships to avoid future billings at higher rates. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

Once your clothes are clean, be sure to keep them as fresh as possible, especially if you’re packing for a trip. Instead of rolling everything into a ball then tossing it into a bag, invest in some luggage cubes instead. We’ve rounded up our favorites right here.

Method Laundry Detergent Free + Clear features:

Tackling dirty clothes is a breeze with these naturally derived detergent packs on your side. Our tough stain fighters powerfully lift spills + splatters, all while keeping colors + whites bright. Just toss a pack in your washer and enjoy the extra time to yourself. maybe do a little shimmy. Getting clean clothes has never been easier.

