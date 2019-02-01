Do you have spring break travel plans ahead? Create a stress-free packing experience with cubes that let you know where everything is. Packing cubes also allow you to separate your belongings into different compartments within your suitcase for easy packing and unpacking once you get to your destination. Many styles on the market let you label each cube as well or have markers on the outside already. Head below to find our favorite packing cubes below.

CALPAK

Organizing your suitcase doesn’t have to be boring when you have the CALPAK x Oh Joy! Set of 5 Packing Cubes. This set comes in three super fun print options that make you excited for travel. It features a set of four packing cubes and a water-resistant pouch for wet-dry storage. The breathable mesh front lets you easily identify what’s inside and the exterior ID label lets you add names or separate between clean or dirty, leaving you perfectly organized on your trip. These cubes will be a go-to for your travels and they’re priced at $48.

Amazon

Amazon has an array of packing cubes to choose from, including the TravelWise 5-Pack Packing Cubes. They come in neutral colors and are made from a lightweight material so they won’t add bulk to your luggage. This style also features a mesh overlay to see what’s inside and is priced at just $23. With over 2,300 reviews, these cubes are rated 4.6/5 stars.

Container Store

If you’re an overpacker then the Eagle Creek Brilliant Blue Spectar Compression Set is a perfect way to save space. This set features a two-zipper design that lets you compress your items to make even more room in your suitcase. Plus, they’re lightweight for easy toting. Even better, these cubes are machine washable to stay fresh trip after trip. It comes with two packing cubes and is priced at $40.

Finally, the Container Store also has a Set of 6 Packing Cube Organizers that are great for traveling. This set is designed with colorful exteriors to keep each piece separated plus large bold words to easy visibility. The labeled bags include one for laundry, chargers, t-shirts, pants, shoes and undergarments. These cubes are also waterproof and feature zippered and drawstring closures to keep all of your items secure. Container Store’s packing set is priced at $60 and would also be a great gift idea for the jet setter in your life.

Which packing cubes were your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.