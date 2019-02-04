Expand your digital library with $5 HD Movies + download Attack on Titan Season 1 for FREE

Amazon is currently offering a selection of movies in digital HD for $4.99. All of the films will become permanent additions to your collection and typically sell for around $10 or so. My personal favorite from the batch of titles is J.J. Abrams’ Super 8. Taking place in the late 1970s, the sci-fi film details the events following a train derailment that releases a dangerous presence into a small town. Head below for all of the discounted titles and more.
You’ll also be able to download the English dub of Attack on Titan Season 1.1 at Amazon for FREE. That saves you $27 from purchasing the 13 episodes elsewhere and matches our previous mention. The second portion of season three received a trailer this weekend, so now is a good get started ahead of its release in April.
Other notable $5 digital titles:
- Dodgeball
- Zodiac
- Get Real
- Juice
- Hustle & Flow
- Heaven Can Wait
- Pretty in Pink
- Sabrina
- Snow Day
- The Wood
Super 8 synopsis:
In 1979 Ohio, several youngsters (Elle Fanning, Joel Courtney, Gabriel Basso) are making a zombie movie with a Super-8 camera. In the midst of filming, the friends witness a horrifying train derailment and are lucky to escape with their lives. They soon discover that the catastrophe was no accident, as a series of unexplained events and disappearances soon follows. Deputy Jackson Lamb (Kyle Chandler), the father of one of the kids, searches for the terrifying truth behind the crash.