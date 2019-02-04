Anker’s Eufy Smart Scale supports multiple users, Apple Health, Google Fit, more: $24.50 (Reg. $35)

Eufy Home (owned by Anker) via Amazon is offering its C1 Bluetooth Smart Scale for $24.34 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code EUFY9146 during checkout. That’s around $10 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This smart scale integrates with big players like Apple, Google, and Fitbit, allowing you to track progress in all sorts of ways. It supports multiple users and will automatically detect who it is and log accordingly. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Don’t need a fancy-pants smart scale? Spend seven bucks less on this $17 digital scale. This Amazon best-seller is made to support weights ranging from 11 to 400 pounds and automatically calibrates, turns on and off, and more.

eufy C1 Bluetooth Smart Scale features: