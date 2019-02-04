Bring home Dell’s UltraSharp 27-inch USB-C 1440p Monitor for $450 ($100 off), more from $300

Newegg is currently offering the Dell UltraSharp U2719DC 27-inch USB-C 1440p Monitor for $449.99 shipped when code EMCTVTY32 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a nearly $100 discount from the going rate at Amazon, is $25 under the previous price drop and a new low. Standout features here are USB-C connectivity alongside HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, a USB hub and more. Reviews are still rolling in on this model, but other Dell models are highly-rated. Head below for additional ways to expand your setups screen real estate.

We also spotted the Dell S2719DGF 27-inch QHD FreeSync Monitor on sale for $299.99 shipped at Best Buy’s official eBay store as well as direct. That’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate and is one of the best offers we’ve seen. This model features a lower resolution than the 1440p model above, but makes up for it with a 144Hz refresh rate. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating.

Dell UltraSharp 27-inch USB-C Monitor features: