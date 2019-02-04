Apple’s 32GB iPhone SE is perfect for kids & grandparents at $69 (Refurb, Orig. $399)

- Feb. 4th 2019 3:48 pm ET

Straight Talk Wireless offers the iPhone SE 32GB in Rose Gold refurbished for $69 shipped with no contract. Also available at Total Wireless. Originally $399, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen, though we have seen the SE drop to $49 on rare occasions. This is the perfect device for a kid or grandparent who doesn’t need the latest tech and still wants a decent phone. No warranty is provided, but a 30-day return policy is there should you have any issues. Learn more in our hands-on review and we recently revisited the iPhone SE to see if it’s a viable phone in 2019.

Nomad Base Station

Be sure to keep your new iPhone SE safe with a case or screen protector. Though the phone is on the more budget-friendly side of the spectrum, you still want to make it last as long as possible.

iPhone SE features:

  • 4-inch Retina display
  • A9 chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture
  • Touch ID fingerprint sensor
  • 12MP iSight camera
  • FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash
  • Live Photos
  • LTE and fast Wi-Fi

