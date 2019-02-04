Mohu’s Beam Premium 60-Mile OTA HDTV Antenna falls to $40 (Reg. $70), more from $15

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay store offers the Mohu Beam Premium 60-Mile OTA HDTV Antenna for $39.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available directly from Best Buy. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate, is $20 under the previous price drop and the best we’ve seen. Mohu’s Beam works both indoors and out and allows you to enjoy free HDTV channels from up to 60 miles away. Rated 4/5 stars from over 130 customers. Not sure what channels are available in your area? Swing by AntennaWeb for a rundown of your area’s OTA content.

Also in today’s one-day Best Buy sale, you’ll find the Mohu Leaf Metro Indoor HDTV Antenna for $14.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. That’s around 18% off the going rate and like the Beam, a new low. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 660 shoppers.

Picking up either of today’s discounted antennas is a great way to kick start your cord-cutting setup. Those looking to take the next steps will want to check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun for a cable-less experience.

Mohu Beam 60-Mile HDTV Antenna features: