Apple is now offering certified refurbished iPhone X models from $769

- Feb. 4th 2019 12:07 pm ET

0

Apple is now offering certified refurbished iPhone X models in various capacities from $769 shipped. For comparison, these models sell for $850 or more unlocked at Best Buy and other retailers. Those looking to skip the latest from Apple will want to consider this deal, which is at least $230 off the original price. iPhone X offers a 5.8-inch OLED display, FaceID, a 12MP camera and more. Apple refurbished products come with a full one-year warranty and all original accessories.

Be sure to pick up a case to keep your iPhone X protected. We recommend this option from Spigen which is available in a variety of colors for $12. Oh, and don’t forget, iTunes gift cards are on sale today for 15% off.

Apple iPhone X features:

  • 5.8-inch Super Retina HD display with OLED technology
  • A11 Bionic chip with embedded M11 motion coprocessor
  • Talk time (wireless) up to 21 hours
  • LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO
  • Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology
  • NFC with reader mode
  • 12MP wide-angle and telephoto cameras

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp