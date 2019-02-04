Apple is now offering certified refurbished iPhone X models from $769

Apple is now offering certified refurbished iPhone X models in various capacities from $769 shipped. For comparison, these models sell for $850 or more unlocked at Best Buy and other retailers. Those looking to skip the latest from Apple will want to consider this deal, which is at least $230 off the original price. iPhone X offers a 5.8-inch OLED display, FaceID, a 12MP camera and more. Apple refurbished products come with a full one-year warranty and all original accessories.
Be sure to pick up a case to keep your iPhone X protected. We recommend this option from Spigen which is available in a variety of colors for $12. Oh, and don’t forget, iTunes gift cards are on sale today for 15% off.
Apple iPhone X features:
- 5.8-inch Super Retina HD display with OLED technology
- A11 Bionic chip with embedded M11 motion coprocessor
- Talk time (wireless) up to 21 hours
- LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO
- Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology
- NFC with reader mode
- 12MP wide-angle and telephoto cameras