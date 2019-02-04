Apple is now offering certified refurbished iPhone X models from $769

Apple is now offering certified refurbished iPhone X models in various capacities from $769 shipped. For comparison, these models sell for $850 or more unlocked at Best Buy and other retailers. Those looking to skip the latest from Apple will want to consider this deal, which is at least $230 off the original price. iPhone X offers a 5.8-inch OLED display, FaceID, a 12MP camera and more. Apple refurbished products come with a full one-year warranty and all original accessories.

