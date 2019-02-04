Say hello (and goodbye) to package thieves w/ a Ring Doorbell 2: $144.50 (Reg. $199), Pro $169

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $144.49 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s about $55 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the best price we can find right now. 1080p video, motion detection, Alexa integration, and mobile alerts are just a few reasons why I own two Ring doorbells. Speedy connectivity allows me to pull up a live view within just a few seconds. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

We also spotted the Ring Doorbell Pro for $169 shipped from Adorama Camera via Rakuten when using the same code mentioned above. Unlike the Ring Video Doorbell 2, this option is wired, meaning that you won’t need to worry about swapping batteries. It’s also quite a bit smaller than the other, providing a more minimalistic appearance. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you opt for the Ring Video Doorbell 2, put some of those savings to good use when you purchase an extra battery for $29. This recommendation isn’t because battery life is poor, in fact, I rarely need to fiddle with that. I simply bought an additional battery so I can always have one charged up and ready to go.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 features: