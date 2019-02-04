Keep your house clean w/ this 450W cordless vacuum for $320, more from $100

TINECO (96% positive lifetime feedback, 98% positive past 30 days) via Amazon offers its A11 Master Cordless 450W Vacuum for $319.99 shipped when you use code 7RECTZIN at checkout. Regularly $400, this is an $80 discount and is the best available. If you’re getting ready for spring messes, this is a great option. It offers plenty of power to clean even the toughest messes, and its lightweight design offers increased portability. Rated 4.6/5 stars from hundreds.
Nomad Base Station
Other vacuums on sale:
- eufy RoboVac 11: $100 (Refurb, Orig $250) | NeweggFlash
- 60-day replacement policy
- iLife A4S Robotic Vacuum: $110 (Reg. $180) | NewggFlash
- Dyson V6 Animal: $190 (Reg. $280) | NeweggFlash
- Tineco A11 Hero: $240 ($300) | Amazon
- w/ code 7RECTZIN
Tineco A11 Master Cordless Vacuum features:
- TWO Batteries 60mins Runtime: 20% longer runtime for uninterrupted cleaning in larger space
- TWO LED Full-size Power Brushes: specific care for different floor types, professional treatment for different dirt
- Enhanced Extreme Suction: 120W extreme suction power on MAX mode for 15 mins deeper cleaning, max suction is 5 times than ordinary DC cordless vacuums.
- Dual Charging Powerhouse: you can charge two batteries at same time, and you won’t forget to charge any more
- More Features: 4 stages fully-sealed filtration system, easy-to-empty 50% bigger dustbin, continuous power mode switch lock, rinse-free pre filter cleaning tool, hair cleaning tool, additional pre filter, 7 accessories, 2-year worry-free warranty