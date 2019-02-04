Bring home the ultra-portable WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker for $50 (Reg. $70+)

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker in Stone Gray for $49.99 shipped. Also available direct. That’s good for 50% off the original price, down $20 from retailers like B&H and a match of our previous mention. The UE WONDERBOOM features everything you need to enjoy music on-the-go. Features include up to 10 hours of battery life, a waterproof design and wireless connectivity for up to 100 feet away. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
UE WONDERBOOM features:
Meet the UE WONDERBOOM. Don’t let the small package fool you: it packs SURPRISINGLY SERIOUS SOUND. Each portable speaker is capable of outputting a big, clear, crisp 86 decibels of 360-degree sound so it’s loud enough to liven up any party or to just chill out. Enjoying your music around water? No problem – the UE WONDERBOOM has been IPX7 rated, to withstand depths of 1 meter for up to 30 minutes. Enjoy it in the rain, around the shower or in the tub! Each UE WONDERBOOM is powered by Bluetooth allowing you to connect up to 100ft (30M) away without your music dropping out. Seamlessly control your music from across the room.