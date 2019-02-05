This week’s best iTunes movie deals: bundles starting at $10, ‘bromances’ from $8, $1 rental, more

It’s time for a fresh batch of deals over at the iTunes movie store this morning. Headlining are a number of notable offers on bundles, along with a bromance comedy sale from $8. There’s also this week’s $1 HD rental and more. Head below for all of the best deals.
Movie Bundles
There are a number of bundles available in this week’s best iTunes movie sale. Leading the way is Fast & Furious The Ultimate Ride Collection for $39.99. As a comparison, it usually sells for upwards of $60 with today’s deal being a match of the best we’ve seen at iTunes.
Additional deals include:
- Creed/Rocky: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Rudy/A League of their Own: $13 (Reg. $20)
- Super Troopers 1 & 2: $18 (Reg. $25)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid 1-4: $29 (Reg. $40)
- Percy Jackson Collection: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Equalizer 1 & 2: $25 (Reg. $40)
Bromance comedy sale:
- Ted: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Dumb & Dumber: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Wedding Crashers: $10 (Reg. $!5)
- The Hangover: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Anchorman: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Dodgeball: $8 (Reg. $15)
- …and more…
Other deals include:
- Wall-E: $15 (Reg. $2)
- Up: $15 (Reg. $20)
- The Shawshank Redemption: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Jerry Maguire: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Simpsons Movie: $5 (Reg. $10)
This week’s $1 HD rental is Mile 22, which follows along as Mark Wahlberg works as an elite intelligence officer in Indonesia. For comparison, it usually rents for over $5 at competing services.