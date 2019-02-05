This week’s best iTunes movie deals: bundles starting at $10, ‘bromances’ from $8, $1 rental, more

It’s time for a fresh batch of deals over at the iTunes movie store this morning. Headlining are a number of notable offers on bundles, along with a bromance comedy sale from $8. There’s also this week’s $1 HD rental and more. Head below for all of the best deals.

Movie Bundles

There are a number of bundles available in this week’s best iTunes movie sale. Leading the way is Fast & Furious The Ultimate Ride Collection for $39.99. As a comparison, it usually sells for upwards of $60 with today’s deal being a match of the best we’ve seen at iTunes.

Additional deals include:

Bromance comedy sale:

Other deals include:

This week’s $1 HD rental is Mile 22, which follows along as Mark Wahlberg works as an elite intelligence officer in Indonesia. For comparison, it usually rents for over $5 at competing services.