ComiXology’s latest sale takes up to 80% off Marvel collections, Batman, Alita: Battle Angel, more

ComiXolgy is back with another batch of discounted comics. This time, the Marvel: Epic and Oversized Collections Sale has caught our eye, taking up to 75% off a selection of superhero comic volumes starting at under $8. You’ll find issues from all of your favorites in the sale, like Spider-Man, Black Panther, X-Men and so much more. You won’t want to miss out on Secret Empire at $7.99, which is down from its usual $30 price tag. At one of the lowest prices yet, this release uncovers Captain America’s secret identity as a Hydra. Head below for additional top picks from the Marvel Collections Sale as well as more offers on Batman, Alita: Battle Angel and other digital comics.

If you’re more of a DC fan, then you’ll be able to save up to 80% on a selection of Batman and Flash comics from under $5. And with Alita: Battle Angel coming to theaters next week, you’ll definitely want to check out ComiXology’s up to 50% off sale. There are a few different collections available to get you all primed and ready for the film’s debut starting at $5.99.

Be sure to check out the rest of this week’s sales right here. You also won’t want to miss out on the new comic releases either!

Other top picks:

Secret Empire synopsis: