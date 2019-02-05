ComiXology’s latest sale takes up to 80% off Marvel collections, Batman, Alita: Battle Angel, more

ComiXolgy is back with another batch of discounted comics. This time, the Marvel: Epic and Oversized Collections Sale has caught our eye, taking up to 75% off a selection of superhero comic volumes starting at under $8. You’ll find issues from all of your favorites in the sale, like Spider-Man, Black Panther, X-Men and so much more. You won’t want to miss out on Secret Empire at $7.99, which is down from its usual $30 price tag. At one of the lowest prices yet, this release uncovers Captain America’s secret identity as a Hydra. Head below for additional top picks from the Marvel Collections Sale as well as more offers on Batman, Alita: Battle Angel and other digital comics.
If you’re more of a DC fan, then you’ll be able to save up to 80% on a selection of Batman and Flash comics from under $5. And with Alita: Battle Angel coming to theaters next week, you’ll definitely want to check out ComiXology’s up to 50% off sale. There are a few different collections available to get you all primed and ready for the film’s debut starting at $5.99.
Be sure to check out the rest of this week’s sales right here. You also won’t want to miss out on the new comic releases either!
Other top picks:
- Spider-Man: Maximum Carnage: $10 (Reg. $24)
- Planet Hulk: $10 (Reg. $24)
- Black Panther: $10 (Reg. $30)
- Spider-Verse: $10 (Reg. $30)
- Infinity: $10 (Reg. $35)
- and so much more…
Secret Empire synopsis:
2017’s most startling and unexpected comic book event! Captain America, Sentinel of Liberty, has been living a lie! The world’s greatest hero is secretly a true believer in the cause of Hydra, brought up since childhood to pursue their mission of progress through authority and unity through adversity! Using the trust and respect he is accorded by the great powers of the Marvel Universe, Steve Rogers has worked his way into a position where he can make Hydra’s ideals a reality -and change the landscape of the world dramatically! Now, all the dominos of Steve’s plan have been laid out – and it will take only the slightest push to set them into action! Hail Hydra!